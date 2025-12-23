Another new Report

Burgundy Report

is special because...

Although this site has to support itself, and its author, everything in these pages is eventually free to view. With 350-400 domaine visits and many blind tastings per year, you won’t find that level of coverage and openness elsewhere!

I don’t ‘score‘ but I do actually recommend which wines to buy from which estates – instead of hiding behind an anonymous 94/100 score – does that mean buy or not? We should be told!

The monthly reports for subscribers reverts to ‘free-access’ after a little more than two years, because the whole ethos of Burgundy is sharing – Burgundy Report too – in this case, sharing the passion…

About this site and the Reports

And why the Big Red Diary?