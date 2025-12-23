Another new Report

23.12.2025billn

July2025-veraisonRight: Veraison, July 2025.

That’s the last of the summer tasting reports, online – here.

I’m already preparing the overview of the 2024 and 2025 vintages for the ‘September’ Report, which will be online in the next few days.

Hoping that all is of interest…

Bestest !!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

