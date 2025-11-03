Only one weekend wine at home, but still an interesting one:

1998 Chanson, Corton-Charlemagne

A deep golden colour – and from the first sniff, there are clearly no oxidation issues here. The nose is of a rich golden citrus with an undertow of cream and honey – plenty of maturity to these aromas but still not ‘fully mature.’ Wide, lovely texture, the starting flavours majoring on mobility and ripe citrus, and they hold decently well. Wide finishing too, also with the citrus richness here. This is in super shape for the vintage, and I think I’d enjoy it even more with a few more years in a decent cellar. Despite a very Charlemagne structure, my descriptors keep involving the words ‘rich or richness’ but for the vintage, this is very, very good!!

Rebuy – Maybe

