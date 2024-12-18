Vintages ending in a 4… a new report

To whet your appetite for lots of imminent 2023 vintage domaine visit reports, here’s a small amuse bouche looking at how the 2024 vintage unfolded, plus a look back at the 2004 vintage – 20 years on – with many bottles opened in the cause.
My first 2023 report will be online in the next 10 days, with a mix of Côte d’Or domaines – red & white – already including my summary of the vintage in this geography.
My experience with 2004 reds and the assoiated green odours is mixed and confusing to me.
Perhaps my sensitivity to these odours varies considerably, depending on the day. If that is the case, my notes make more sense or are completely useless. Below I quote my notes written into Cellartracker for the 2004 LaFarge Volnay 1er Clos du Chateau des Ducs, written 3 years apart:
2015-04-26: Overpowering nose of acrid greenness; medicinal. Faintly of red fruit. In the mouth it was only slightly less jarring. I tasted from 3 bottles and they were similar. A minority of the room of Chevaliers had a similar assessment to me. Many others found the green note to be only slight and not a distraction.
2018-04-08: This showed a herb and red fruit nose when first opened. After a couple hours it gained much weight and ripeness of fruit. No extreme pyrazine problem here! Five bottles the same.
It is confounding, and my defense will be to lower my expectations when opening any of my few remaining bottles.