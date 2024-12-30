The October 2024 Burgundy-Report – the Côte d’Or

The October 2024 issue of Burgundy-Report

The 2023 Burgundy Vintage:

Part 1 of 3 in the Côte d’Or

Right: Pommard – 08-Sept 2023

This report comprises 38 reports of visits from October 2024 plus my summary of the Côte d’Or vintage.

As usual, from each producer a few words on their vintage campaigns (2023 & 2024) and, as always, those extra-special wines that are worth a special search are highlighted for you. I’ve another 80 visits underway that will populate the November and December reports – online before I head to Chablis in 3 weeks time – I hope 🙂

All my best wishes to you all for 2025 – and now it’s time for a glass of Epénots 🙂

