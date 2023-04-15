some pics from the côtes this week…

15.4.2023billn

Charles Lachaux's Romanée St.Vivant...
Today, it’s raining in the Côte d’Or – we were luckier earlier in the week:

Beaune
Puligny
Montrachet
Chevalier-Montrachet
The view to St.Aubin
La Tâche
Gevrey Fontenay 1er (of Dugat-Py)
1913 1er cru Aligoté
New placques – no-longer Michelin…
Gevrey – Huguette is no more, meet Thelma!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “some pics from the côtes this week…”

  1. suvroinhi15th April 2023 at 6:08 pmPermalinkReply

    Really excellent video interview with InVintory, Bill. Learnt a lot. I was able to look up the villages in Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson’s ebook at the same time, and also use Weinlagen’s website to look at the parcels you were talking about!
    Love to see more of these videos.

