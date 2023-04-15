some pics from the côtes this week…15.4.2023billnCharles Lachaux's Romanée St.Vivant…Today, it’s raining in the Côte d’Or – we were luckier earlier in the week: Beaune Puligny Montrachet Montrachet Chevalier-Montrachet The view to St.Aubin La Tâche Gevrey Fontenay 1er (of Dugat-Py) 1913 1er cru Aligoté New placques – no-longer Michelin… Gevrey – Huguette is no more, meet Thelma! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Like this:LikeLoading...RelatedAgree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add? Cancel replyThere is one response to “some pics from the côtes this week…”suvroinhi15th April 2023 at 6:08 pmPermalinkReplyReally excellent video interview with InVintory, Bill. Learnt a lot. I was able to look up the villages in Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson’s ebook at the same time, and also use Weinlagen’s website to look at the parcels you were talking about! Love to see more of these videos.Loading...
Really excellent video interview with InVintory, Bill. Learnt a lot. I was able to look up the villages in Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson’s ebook at the same time, and also use Weinlagen’s website to look at the parcels you were talking about!
Love to see more of these videos.