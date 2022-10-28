a new report online

Update 27.10.2022(28.10.2022)billn

Already online for a couple of days – here

June 2020 - Burgundy Report

“Mainly 2020s from 12 domaines, an important vineyard profile and a look at how the 1996 vintage for reds is coming along – spoiler – the Musigny was the best wine!”

