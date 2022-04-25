offer of the day – clos de tart 2020

Here are the Clos de Tart 2020s from my local merchant.

You can compare these prices to those of the 2019, 2018, 2017 & 2016s which are in the brackets – from the same merchant source. — indicates ‘not offered.’

Onwards and upwards for the pricing here – but as a benchmark, almost the same price as DRC’s 2019 Grands-Echézeaux – assuming that you are on the ‘first-tier’ list of the distributors, and half the price (okay nearly 60%) of DRC’s Richebourg and Romanée Saint-Vivant…

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2020 75cl 648.00 (595.00, 498.00, 498.00, 448.00)* Swiss francs

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2020 150cl 1,356.00 (—, 1,050.00, 1,026.00, 926.00)

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2020 300cl 2,842.00 (2,630, 2,300.00, 2,042, 2,042.00)

La Forge de Tart 1er Cru 2020 75cl 195.00 (—, 189.00, 169.00, 188.00)

* Including delivery, but not including Swiss purchase tax of 7.7%

