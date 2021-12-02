October Report Online

2.12.2021billn

October 2021 Burgundy Report
October’s Burgundy Report – now online.

Here

2020 White Burgundy Part 1:
Two from Bouzeron and the rest from the Mâconnais – the first vintage with 1er Crus in the Mâconnais!

My roundup of the statistics and my overall impression of the vintage to come when I publish the ‘White Burgundy Part 2’ with the white domaines of the Côte de Beaune. But, hopefully, there’s something here for you to get your teeth into while waiting for that. White Burgundy Part 3 will be my usual trip to Chablis in January!

Cheers to all…

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;