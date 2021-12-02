October Report Online

October’s Burgundy Report – now online.
2020 White Burgundy Part 1:
Two from Bouzeron and the rest from the Mâconnais – the first vintage with 1er Crus in the Mâconnais!
My roundup of the statistics and my overall impression of the vintage to come when I publish the ‘White Burgundy Part 2’ with the white domaines of the Côte de Beaune. But, hopefully, there’s something here for you to get your teeth into while waiting for that. White Burgundy Part 3 will be my usual trip to Chablis in January!
Cheers to all…