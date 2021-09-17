new report online

17.9.2021billn

For anyone who may have missed it, there was a new report online yesterday. I hope that all of you subscribers will enjoy it.

In the last few weeks I’ve been turning more and more to the 2020s – another dozen domaines will be online when the harvest is finished and I start the campaign proper looking at the 2020s…

Enjoy!

Burg Report June-2021

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “new report online”

  1. Mike de Lange17th September 2021 at 11:37 amPermalinkReply

    Hi Bill, am anxiously watching the meteo for the Côte d’Or weather and it is not looking good from where I am sitting… In the meantime, I was wondering whether you could shed any light the rumours on domaine Lamarche. Are the cousins really splitting up?

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;