wines from weekend 16, 2021

2018 Dubreuil-Fontaine, Pernand-Vergelesses 1er Clos Berthet
Modestly yellow coloured. An incisive, fresh nose with a touch of oak and even some aniseed. Hmm, that’s a lovely wine, just a slight depth of cushioning but still with fresh energy and even a little salinity too. Slowly widening as it lingers in the finish. Easy but delicious.
Rebuy – Yes
2005 Gaston & Pierre Ravaut, Ladoix 1er Le Bois Roussot
A good strong cork in this one
Medium-plus colour that’s starting to show a little age. Ooh + now thats a very lovely nose – roast red fruit but with a vibration of deeper aromas, partly from a little maturity – that’s a great invitation. Wide over the palate, a wine that quickly grows in mouth-watering intensity and then sustains a lovely finish. There are many Cortons in other vintages that are less accomplished than this. A wine that’s really starting to come into a great place…
Rebuy – Yes
And you noted a third wine, didn’t you! I got 3 of these Gevreys as part a mixed auction lot around 2009. The first bottle was eminently drinkable around that time – a second more recent bottle was not, all mean and astringent, what charm it once had was departed. I didn’t even taste this one, it went straight into the beef bourguignon – and that, let me tell you, was delicious!!!
Christine’s Clos Berthet Blanc is one of the most dependable wines. Relative to the quality, the price is eminently reasonable. There are years it is so good that it’s silly to pay the difference for her fine Corton Charlemagne. N.B.: I sell her wines.
Gregory – I’d go as far as to say, yes and no – re the Charlemagne. I think she makes a great one but it’s a wine with young austerity – it’s frankly great if you can keep your hands off of it for at least 10 years – always a great step up on the Berthet at this age – but drinking a 2018 like this – you hit the nail on the head…