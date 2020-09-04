the wines of burgundy – just a small update…

Only 20 years separate these editions; the current number 14 in English versus the 10th edition from 1999. There are 16 in French…

This remains the pre-eminent small guide to Burgundy – and also the only one which (sensibly!) today includes Beaujolais – though sadly without any maps for Beaujolais. In 20 years we have an additional 100 pages too – now 390 of them. I have only one nit to pick; Roger Jones translated the text for the old book into English – it’s faultless – which can’t be said for the new one as there are lots of spelling mistakes and many approximations of English – that’s a shame. In the end, these bring more of a smile than a distraction.

Still the most successful small guide to the technicalities of the region and highly recommended.

