week 16, 2020 – a couple of mid-weekers…

2017 Francois Carillon, Bourgogne Aligoté

Here’s a nice weight of fresh aroma, that’s very modestly citrus too. Hmm, I like this on the palate too; mineral, yes citrus again, but melting over the tongue too. That’s excellent aligoté!

Rebuy – Yes

2017 Chanzy, Santenay 1er Beaurepaire

Here the nose is airy, open, and brimming with an almost macerating strawberry fruit. Modest tannin supports open, delicious, easy flavours – but there’s complexity too, it grows out from the mid-palate – so this 2017 isn’t too simple. Early drinking for sure, but delicious drinking too!

Rebuy – Yes

