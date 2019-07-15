this weekend it’s all limestone – abbaye of saint vivant & quarry art

We can’t just sit and drink coffee during the weekend in Beaune can we?

So on Saturday, we took the road to Curtil-Vergy for a visit to the Abbaye of Saint Vivant. There is a never-ending supply of work for the masons here, but no great (obvious!) changes since we were last here a few a months ago:

Then following the road down to Nuits St.Georges we stopped to visit the quarry cleared by the locals and now a home for occasional concerts and art displays – worth a trip to view (no cost of entry but a ‘donation’ towards the upkeep is welcomed). Written guides are available in French and German but not yet English. Whilst these are impressive walls of stone – there are other local quarries with 3x the wall-height – though no art 😉

