offer of the day – 2016 de montille…

VINS ROUGES*
Beaune 1er Les Sizies 2016 75cl 53.55 (Swiss Francs)
Beaune 1er Les Grèves 2016 75cl 71.55
Volnay 1er En Champans 2016 75cl 107.10
Volnay 1er Taillepieds 2016 75cl 112.50
Corton Clos du Roi 2016 75cl 139.50
VINS BLANCS
St.Romain 2016 75cl 32.85
Meursault 1er Poruzots 2016 75cl 80.10
Puligny-Montrachet 1er Champs Gains 2016 75cl 80.55
Corton-Charlemagne 2016 75cl 134.10
*A similar pre-listing offer from the same Swiss merchant that offered the Château de Puligny wines – like before, after this ‘introductory offer’ the prices will be higher! Another late offer of the frost affected 2016 vintage.
Note that these prices include Swiss purchase tax.