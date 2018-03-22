two mid-week-ers



​

2005 Cornu, Savigny Les Saucours

I haven’t popped one of these for about 10 years – maybe a little more – but I’ve a distant memory of it being very good!

Not the deepest colour for a 2005 but still plenty. The aroma is of a fine and frank red berry fruit. Lots of width over the palate, ingraining a certain freshness and intensity. The flavour is excellent, if with a slowly developing, slightly metallic impression. Still relatively young but absolutely accessible – a faint Savigny herb in the finish. Despite the herb and the intensity of this young wine, not a hint of austerity. Very good.

Rebuy – Yes

1997 Guy Castagnier, Clos de la Roche

I’ve had such good experiences in the last 6 months with 1997s, so why not!

The nose starts open, clearly quite mature but sweet and attractive – in 30 minutes you may note an extra balsamic impression – so I drink faster! A little fat and lots of silk – the mid and finishing flavours are both wide and persistent. This is simply very tasty wine, and gives enough of an impression that it’s a grand cru too. Devoured rather quickly.

Rebuy – Yes

Share this: Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...