Chablis 2016 Report – now online for subscribers – Here!

Sixty domaines and almost 540 wines tasted – then there is the bonus of a look at the 2016s from an extra seven Côte d’Or domains, with an additional 60+ wines tasted.

If you are not a subscriber and would like to see what might be included, then check my report on the 2014 Chablis Vintage – published 2 years ago. All my Burgundy Reports are free to view after 2 years, so see what you might be missing!