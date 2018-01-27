a little st.vincent action

No rain!

As Matt in a previous comment noted, very well organised, and it seems to me that the idea of having a concert with 300(+) people collected together in one place was good for keeping the streets just a little more ‘navigable.’ Apparently the organisors had problems with some people complaining that there was no red wine – presumably that would be the same people, who towards the end, were walking in (approximate) straight lines and who were ‘interacting’ with some of the displays 🙂

Already looking forward to the St.Vincent 2019 in Vezelay!