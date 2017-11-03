offer of the day – Leflaive 2016…

DOMAINE LEFLAIVE 2016 – Puligny-Montrachet (En Primeur)

Just for reflection, you will see the same offer prices of their (2015s, 2013s, 2012s) in the brackets for an idea of ‘progression’.

Pouilly-Fuissé 75cl Not offered (37.00 Swiss francs in 2015)

Bourgogne 75cl 42.00 Swiss Francs (38.00, 35.00, 35.00)

Puligny-Montrachet 75cl 82.00 (69.00, 65.00, 65.00)

PREMIERS CRUS

Puligny-Montrachet Les Clavoillons 75cl 118.00 (89.00, 88.00, 85.00)

Meursault Sous Le Dos d’Âne 75cl 118.00 (99.00, 99.00, 96.00)

Puligny-Montrachet Les Folatières 75cl 185.00 (145.00, 148.00, 139.00)

Puligny-Montrachet Les Combettes 75cl 185.00 (155.00, 159.00, 149.00)

Puligny-Montrachet Les Pucelles 75cl 245.00 (195.00, 175.00, 175.00)

GRANDS CRUS

Bienvenues Bâtard-Montrachet 75cl 459.00 (325.00, 319.00. 289.00)

Bâtard-Montrachet 75cl 498.00 (348.00, 355.00, 310.00)

Chevalier-Montrachet 75cl 685.00 (445.00, 450.00, 395.00)

I realise that the production of grand crus was -80% at this domaine in 2016, but wow! Best of luck to them…