the return of musigny blanc

By billn on March 2, 2017

We were alerted to this by a comment on these pages over a week ago – I asked for info from the domaine – the response came back today:

“Indeed, 2015 sees the comeback from the great Musigny Blanc after a lengthy period. This should satisfy our loyal customers and white wine aficionados who have behaved bravely during these last 20 years and remained so patient!”
Jean-Luc Pepin, Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé

And also today the news hit the streets here:
  1. Mike Beltran
    March 2, 2017 at 5:15 pm | | Reply

    Over priced rarity. While a fine wine it really does not merit the tariff that is charged. Collectors will own this very nice over priced bottle. You pay of the minimal production and reputation.

  2. MIKE GOLUB
    March 2, 2017 at 7:06 pm | | Reply

    I agree with you and out of curisty will do a vertical!

