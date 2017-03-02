the return of musigny blanc

We were alerted to this by a comment on these pages over a week ago – I asked for info from the domaine – the response came back today:

“Indeed, 2015 sees the comeback from the great Musigny Blanc after a lengthy period. This should satisfy our loyal customers and white wine aficionados who have behaved bravely during these last 20 years and remained so patient!”

Jean-Luc Pepin, Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé

And also today the news hit the streets here:

