hong kong drinks it in…

“Hong Kong is now Burgundy’s fifth biggest market in terms of revenue and the 13th largest in terms of volume”
i.e. its not really the cheap stuff that they are buying!
Hong Kong is, it seems, doing a great job of mopping up top production from the Côte d’Or. It’s a relatively new market that has been less sensitive to price (probably because they largely never bought at 25% of the current pricing!) than more traditional markets. The open question, is whether they will still buy in less star-studded vintages(?) But for now, the producers and merchants make hay while the sun shines…
IMHO, most of the H.K drinkers are label drinking instead of choose the wine by domain history, quality and conditions.
Hi Nick
Like everywhere, it must be a mix – I know of many in HK that really, really love their wine and would be very happy to find an excuse to open a La Tâche just as much as an Auxey-Duresses – but I don’t for a moment doubt that some are more label-driven – that’s universal!