New Report. Part 2 of 3. The 2024 wines of the Côte d’Or…

Right: Pommard 1er Cru grapes: 23-August-2024
The November 2025 issue of Burgundy-Report:
Part two of three. The 2024 wines of the Côte d’Or, tasted November 2025
The three greatest successes of this issue:
Bachelet-Monnot – 2024
de Vogüé – 2024
Perrot-Minot – 2024
Don’t forget the big summary report of the 2024 Burgundy region vintage
The greatest red vintage ending in a ‘4’ that I know… :
Vintage 2024
90 domaines now online – look out for the next 40 from the Côte d’Or next week !!
Hello Bill, would it be possible for you to give us an overview of what is happening to Bouchard Père et Fils?
Which vines and wines go to what companies? And who will be in charge of the winemaking?
Best Regards Lars Simonsen
Dear Lars – thanks for the question.
It will be answered next week with Part 3, that includes the tasting visits to Clos de Tart, Cabotte and Bouchard Père – you will have already noted some hints with the report from Euigénie in this issue…
Hope that helps
Bestest, Bill