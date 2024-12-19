Week 51 2024 – this week’s wines – so far !!

2018 Pierre Cotton, Brouilly

Deeply coloured with a dark sweet fruit – still quite detailed but now showing a little age-related spice. Large scale in the mouth – like the nose with good detail but also layers of dark, sweet, fruit – maybe too sweet for more than 2 or 3 glasses 🙂 The last glass cloudy from sediment but still completely drinkable. It’s a lovely wine but to be honest, if I had more, I’d be drinking them…

Rebuy – Maybe

2022 Alvina Pernot, Meursault 1er Poruzot

Wax-topped with a strong, long cork however, despite the label being Poruzot with a Z, the cork is Porusot with an S – just saying!!

Depth of toasty aromas – there’s some impact but still plenty of freshness. Large scale in the mouth – oh yes – bright, intense, juicy wine – though with an overt sweetness of toasty oak in these finishing flavours. But it’s still delicious.

Rebuy – Yes

2022 Julien Duport, Côte de Brouilly La Boucheratte

As deep a colour as the Cotton from 2018. The aromas more incisive, more graphite but with equally dark fruit. Far from a wine of shyness – these dark, extrovert flavours have, like the nose, just a hint more incisive and architectural style to them. Also quite a sweet wine – from the dark, ripe fruit – not sugar – this one a mere 13.5% – but less overtly than the Cotton. A wine that drank beautifully over 3 nights – 2 good glasses a night and the bottle was empty! Drink or hold for another 20 years – a simply superb wine.

Rebuy – Yes

