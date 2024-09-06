The 76th Chablis Wine Festival

From the BIVB:

76th Chablis Wine Festival – October 26 and 27, 2024

Celebrate the new vintage with the winemakers from Chablis and Grand Auxerrois!

The Chablis Wine Festival is a major event of the year. More than 6,500 people are expected in the center of the village to celebrate the new vintage. On this occasion, around forty winemakers from Chablis and the Grand Auxerrois come together to share their know-how and introduce their wines through free tastings all weekend long.

Organised by the Office du Chablis in partnership with the Bureau Interprofessionnel des Vins de Bourgogne ( BIVB ), the Fête des Vins de Chablis is constantly evolving to offer an ever more friendly and festive event with numerous activities!

www.fetedesvinsdechablis.fr