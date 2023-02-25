Weekend wine: Camille Giroud 2009 Bourgogne Cuvée L

25.2.2023billn

2009 Camill Giroud Bourgogne Cuvée L
Week(-end) 8 2023:

Ah, my memory is going – it must be my age!

I found this 2009 in the cellar (and there’s more!) and thought to myself ‘well, I have 2008 and 2010 but I don’t remember having any 2009.‘ Fortunately the search function of this site has a much better memory than I!

2009 wasn’t my favourite vintage to start – it was just sooo ripe. Given that almost every vintage since 2015 has been equally, or more, ripe – perhaps I’m more tolerant – despite my old age!

2009 Camille Giroud, Bourgogne Cuvée L
A beautiful, darker, Trescases cork – robust and with hardly 1mm of wine ingress – the end so darkly painted by this wine.
Medium-plus colour. The nose is now a little smoky – it gives the impression of oak – but swirling releases redder fruit and perhaps something floral too – these aromas are concentrated and, of course, ripe – but never too ripe. Broad over the palate, the merest ripple of tannin in support. A luxurious depth of flavour and texture – obviously not really ‘Bourgogne.’ Holding well in the finish too. This wine is crystal clear/clean, aromatic and with such generosity of top-class flavour. It’s absolutely drinkable yet still a baby. Bravo! – It must have been very well triaged 😉
Rebuy – Yes

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “Weekend wine: Camille Giroud 2009 Bourgogne Cuvée L”

  1. Mike Golub25th February 2023 at 5:10 pmPermalinkReply

    It sure would be nice regardless of vintage,or orign,if they were available in the USA!

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest reports:

Translate »
Processing...
Thank you!Your subscription has been confirmed.You'll hear from us soon.
Join the Burgundy Report mailing list:
ErrorHere

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;