offer of the day – faiveley 2021…

I may have missed the 2014s but here you can see the ‘progression’ of the prices (in Switzerland) for the 12s, 13s, 15s, 16s, 17s, 18s, 19s, and now the 2021s from the same Swiss merchant. The format here for the prices is simple: 2021 (2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012) and — if not previously offered – and you can see that the offer is another much ‘shorter’ one this year…
DOMAINE FAIVELEY 2021 – En Primeur
PREMIERS CRUS
Pommard Rugiens 2021 75cl — (—, —, 82.00, 75.00, 86.00, —)
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Issarts 2021 75cl — (—, 89.00, —) Swiss Francs*
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Cazetiers 2021 75cl 109.00 (—, —, 85.00, 79.00, 84.00, 78.00, 72.50, 69.80)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Les Saint-Georges 2021 75cl — (129.00, 115.00, 105.00, 99.00, 115.00, 98.00, 98.00, 98.00)
Chambolle-Musigny Les Fuées 2021 75cl 139.00 (139.00, 139.00, 139.00, 125.00, 135.00, 128.00, 119.00, 119.00)
Chambolle-Musigny la Combe d’Orveau 2021 75cl 139.00 (139.00, 135.00, 135.00, 119.00, 132.00, 124.00, 119.00, 119.00)
Chambolle-Musigny Les Amoureuses 2021 — (—, 319.00, —)
GRAND CRUS
Corton Clos des Cortons 2021 75cl 199.00 (199.00, 169.00, 169.00, 149.00, 169.00, 149.00, 139.00, 139)
Corton Clos des Cortons 2021 150cl — (—, 343.00, 343.00, 303.00, 343.00, 303.00, 283.00, 283)
Corton Clos des Cortons 2021 300cl — (—, 736.00, 736.00, 656.00, 736.00, 656.00, —, —)
Echezeaux En Orveaux 2021 75cl 249.00 (239.00, 178.00, 169.00, —, 165.00, 149.00, —, —)
Mazis-Chambertin 2021 75cl 269.00 (269.00, 209.00, 198.00, 178.00, 198.00, 179.00, 167.00, 169)
Mazis-Chambertin 2021 150cl — (—, 423.00, 401.00, 361.00, 401.00, 363.00, —, —)
Mazis-Chambertin 2021 300cl — (—, 896.00, 852.00,776.00, 852.00, 776.00, —, —)
Grands Echezeaux 2021 75cl — (—, 229.00, 198.00, 188.00, 208.00, 198.00, 198.00, —)
Latricières-Chambertin 2021 75cl 279.00 (279.00, 198.00, 189.00, 165.00, 189.00, —)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2021 75cl 395.00 (395.00, 299.00, 285.00, 249.00, 299.00, 278.00, 249.00, 235)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2021 150cl — (—, 603.00, 575.00, 503.00, 603.00, 561.00, 503.00, 475)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2021 300cl — (—, 1,256.00, 1,200.00, 1,056.00, 1,256.00, 1,172.00, —, —)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze Les Ouvrées Rodin 2021 75cl — (998.00, 895.00, 875.00, 698.00, 745.00, 659.00, 598.00, 598)
Corton Charlemagne 2021 75cl 249.00 (239.00, 198.00, 189.00, 189.00, 189.00, 169.00, 169.00, 159)
*There is 7.7% Tax to add in Switzerland, but then these are delivered prices