offer of the day – olivier bernstein 2020…

A different Swiss merchant to my usual ‘offers.’ An even higher-end range than last year if price appreciation is to be a factor!

OLIVIER BERNSTEIN 2020 – En Primeur

In the brackets, the same price for the 2019s, last year – see what bargains the 2019s were!

PREMIERS CRUS

Domaine Gevrey-Chambertin Les Champeaux 2020 75cl 320.00 (286.00) Swiss Francs*

GRAND CRUS

Clos de Vougeot 2020 75cl 580.00 (528.00)

Clos de Vougeot 2020 150cl 1,220 (1,120)

Charmes-Chambertin 2020 75cl 580.00 (528.00)

Charmes-Chambertin 2020 150cl 1,220 (1,120)

Clos deal Roche 2020 75cl 720.00 (654.00)

Clos deal Roche 2020 150cl 1,490 (1,360)

Bonnes-Mares 2020 75cl 920.00 (795.00)

Bonnes-Mares 2020 150cl 1,900 (1,650)

Mazis-Chambertin 2020 75cl 920.00 (795.00)

Mazis-Chambertin 2020 150cl 1,900 (1,650)

Chambertin 2020 75cl 1,300 (1,200)

Chambertin 2020 150cl 2,650 (2,450)

Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2020 75cl 1,300 (1,200)

Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2020 150cl 2,650 (2,450)

Or how about 1 each of the grand crus – a 7-pack mixed case? Yours for just 6,300 vs 5,700 Swiss Francs, last year

* Swiss tax included on these prices.

