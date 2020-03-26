more on the frost…

There have been a couple of nights of frost in Chablis, with the deployment of water-sprays. Generally, all is well for the vines encased in the ice – but it’s less fun for the vines close to the sprays where the humidity is higher but it’s not wet enough to freeze around the buds – here there could be some losses.
Still far too early to say more than ‘there could be some losses.’
Un temps particulier. Le temps peut sembler s’être arrêté face à la crise sanitaire mondiale que nous traversons. Même le gel semble avoir figé les bourgeons… Nos équipes, dans le plus grand respect des distances, combattent le froid dans les vignes. Prenez soin de vous et restez au chaud. #chablis #bourgogne #burgundy #grandcru #bougros #takecareofyourself
