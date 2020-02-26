ouch

26.2.2020billn

This email just landed in my inbox. It seems we are getting ever-closer to the £100 villages wine – from a vintage of modest repute too – so is that over £350 in a restaurant? When, then, am I supposed to drink all of my Clos St.Jacques and Griotte from this domaine?* I remember when the Clos St.Jacques was £300 for 12 and from this same merchant too!

*You know that’s a rhetorical question – I’ll surely be opening them for my next Boeuf Bourguignon!

Fourrier 2013 villages Gevrey

  1. Marko de Morey de la Vosne26th February 2020 at 2:41 pmPermalinkReply

    I also got that email Bill & whilst I didn’t do the maths 😉 , and Fourrier is not a name I’ve ever followed, my one word first thought was ‘pass’ ! Agree re the closing proximity of the £100 villages wine – I was musing the very same the other day about Denis Bachelet’s Gevrey VV.

