a few 2017s from michel noellat

My end of last week meeting with Marko de Morey de la Vosne brought the chance to taste a three (excellent) recently opened bottles – here you go:

2017 Michel Noellat, Vosne-Romanée 1er Les Suchots

Medium-plus colour. Ripe, but this is still a nose of fine-berried precision – lots of depth to the aroma. Hmm, that’s wide, sweetly fruited and showing only a modest tannin in the mouth – long with faint bitters in the finish, but also a wine that shows a nice plump but not fat texture. Admirably long, decadently super – if you must drink one of these now, this is the one!

Rebuy – Yes

2017 Michel Noellat, Vosne-Romanée 1er Les Beaux Monts

Perhaps a faint shade less colour than the Suchots. Aromas that are a little more airy and high-toned – precise berries again but a different shape to the Suchots. Narrower the mouth – the Suchots is a wide wine, this a wine that’s narrower but showing more drive and direction – a wine that’s got somewhere to go! Less power in the finish but no less long, perceptible oak in this finish – though faint. The Suchots catches the eye more today but in 8-10 years I think the gap will be much narrower. Yum!

Rebuy – Yes

2017 Michel Noellat, Clos de Vougeot

Medium-plus colour. Not a big nose but one of purity and depth – very inviting – the precision of berries of the last with a little extra aromatic transparency. Ooh – that’s sleek with driving flavour – and the flavour is vibrant in the certainly more structured mid-palate. Ooh, this will be lovely but it’s quite the baby wine today. Long, long, finishing. Excellent!

Rebuy – Yes

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...