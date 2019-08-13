weekend wines – week 32 2019…

2014 Julien Duport, Côte de Brouilly Empreinte

Plenty of colour. Hmm, airy, wide, elegant, modest fruit, less modest, indeed forward, florals – that’s a nice nose! The palate has fine width and a juicy, mouth-watering, style to the flavour – much more wine of line, than the width and weight of 2015-2018. Elegant, deliciously high-toned fruit. More classic than the aforementioned vintages – but really enjoyable wine…

Rebuy – Yes

2006 Alex Gambal, St.Aubin 1er Murgers des Dents de Chiens

Medium golden colour. The nose is forward, pungent almost, some caramel, custard and plenty of mineral. In the mouth there’s much mouth-filling volume, a flavour that’s a little clinging but slowly fades in waves from the middle, onwards into the finish. The nose and first flavours are almost too much right now, but the mid and finishing flavours are excellent. As the volatile custard/caramel of the oak fades I find a more interesting balance to this wine.

Rebuy – Maybe

