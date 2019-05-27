weekend wines, week 21 2019

A modest report of modest labels but a couple of beauties nonetheless – my cold pairing down the notes to a sub-minimum:

2016 Sylvain Pataille, Bourgogne

Good colour. Depth of concentration, really good texture. Balanced and excellent – the quality punches well above the label.

Rebuy – Yes

2017 Domaine Faiveley, Ladoix

Ohh, here is a proper white burgundy – just faintly oaked but with poise and drive – tension even! One bottle is not enough!

Rebuy – Yes

2015 Clotilde Davaenne, Chablis Vieilles-Vignes

Clearly more coloured than the Ladoix. Good drive, the impression of a little caramel to the flavours. Unfortunately put into the shade by the Ladoix, which it followed. Otherwise a good wine.

Rebuy – Maybe

