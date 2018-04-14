weekend part 1 – week 14 2018



2005 Marchand-Grillot, Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Perrières

Hmm, drunk directly following the Chenu there’s more concentration, intensity and vibrancy of flavour. The nose starts with some old oak notes that quickly fade, then there are flashes of pure-fruited brilliance but also an intermittent Brett note. The latter only ever gets slowly worse. So I drank this quite quickly. A curate’s egg – but a good one if such a thing exists! I have two more – given the brett I probably won’t wait too long to attack those – and then there’s a couple of other 2005 cuvées from this producer – always there’s work to be done 🙂 Note, lots and lots of heavy sediment – the glasses needed a rinse before…

Rebuy – Maybe

2000 Vougeraie, Vougeot 1er Les Cras

When younger, this wine was a dead-ringer for a 2004 with its bright and forward pyrazine. Today it starts with a herby, vegetal, vegetable garden nose – which fortunately doesn’t last long – and what remains is floral fruit of good distinction – no pyrazine. The nose slowly adds a fresh and clean dried leaves aspect too. Unlike the palate where, whilst modest, it is an ever-present. That said, this wine has freshness and complexity – a certain joie-de-vivre before a little, slightly rustic, tannin. Very tasty wine indeed – it took two nights to finish, but it was very good all the same.

Rebuy – Yes

