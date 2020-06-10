AOC Pernand-Vergelesses

Map

Category Communal/Village appellation since 08/12/1936 for villages and the latest update was 21/05/1970 for the Premier Crus.

Wines from this appellation can also claim the appellations (labels) of Côte de Beaune Villages, Bourgogne Côte d’Or & Bourgogne. The Pernand-Vergelesses AOC has premier cru climats; the list shown below

Commune(s) of production Côte d’Or > Pernand-Vergelesses

– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both

– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.

The 8 climats classed as premier cru Clos Berthet, Creux de la Net, En Caradeux, Ile des Vergelesses, Les Fichots, Sous Frétille, Vergelesses, Village de Pernand

Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels Au Village, Clos de Bully, Derrière Frétille, Es Larret et Vignes Blanches, Le Devant des Cloux, Les Boutières, Les Noirets, Les Pins, Les Plantes des Champs et Combottes, Sous le Bois de Noël et Belles Filles, Sous les Cloux, Sur Frétille, Sur Herbeux

Colours and grape varieties Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris

No Rosé

White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) of pinot gris

Area in production Assigned:

158.5 ha, of which 83.3 ha are classed Premier Cru.

Maximum yield per hectare Red Villages – 50 hl/ha

White Villages – 57 hl/ha

Red Premier Cru – 40 hl/ha

White Premier Cru – 45hl/ha