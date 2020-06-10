AOC Pernand-Vergelesses

|Map
|Category
|Communal/Village appellation since 08/12/1936 for villages and the latest update was 21/05/1970 for the Premier Crus.
Wines from this appellation can also claim the appellations (labels) of Côte de Beaune Villages, Bourgogne Côte d’Or & Bourgogne. The Pernand-Vergelesses AOC has premier cru climats; the list shown below
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or > Pernand-Vergelesses
– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.
|The 8 climats classed as premier cru
|Clos Berthet, Creux de la Net, En Caradeux, Ile des Vergelesses, Les Fichots, Sous Frétille, Vergelesses, Village de Pernand
|Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels
|Au Village, Clos de Bully, Derrière Frétille, Es Larret et Vignes Blanches, Le Devant des Cloux, Les Boutières, Les Noirets, Les Pins, Les Plantes des Champs et Combottes, Sous le Bois de Noël et Belles Filles, Sous les Cloux, Sur Frétille, Sur Herbeux
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
No Rosé
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) of pinot gris
|Area in production
|Assigned:
158.5 ha, of which 83.3 ha are classed Premier Cru.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red Villages – 50 hl/ha
White Villages – 57 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 40 hl/ha
White Premier Cru – 45hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red Villages: 1,740 hectolitres
White villages: 2,847 hectolitres
Red Premier Cru: 1,885 hectolitres
White Premier Cru: 1,116 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
|back to appellations
Source: BIVB