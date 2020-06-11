|Map
|Category
|Communal/Village appellation since 08/02/1946 for villages and premier crus.
Some of the gates of Givry
Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations (labels) of Bourgogne, Côteaux Bourgogne. The Givry AOC has premier cru climats; the list shown below
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte Châlonnaise > Saône et Loire: Dracy le Fort, Givry & Jambles.
– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.
|The 38 climats classed as premier cru
|A Vigne Rouge, Champ Nalot, Clos Charlé, Clos de la Baraude, Clos du Cellier aux Moines, Clos du Cras Long, Clos du Vernoy, Clos Jus, Clos Marceaux, Clos Marole, Clos Salomon, Clos-Saint-Paul, Clos-Saint-Pierre, Crauzot, Crémillons, En Choué, En Veau, La Brûlée, La Grande Berge, La Matrosse, La Petite Berge, La Plante, Le Champ Lalot, Le Médenchot, Le Paradis, Le Petit Prétan, Le Pied du Clou, Le Vernoy, Le Vigron, Les Bois Chevaux, Les Bois Gautiers, Les Combes, Les Galaffres, Les Grandes Vignes, Les Grands Prétans, Petit Marole, Pied de Chaume, Servoisine
|Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels
|Brusseaux de Charron, Champ la Dame, Champ Pourot, Chanevarie, Clos de la Brûlée, En Chenève, Gauron, La Corvée, La Feusée, La Pièce, La Pierre, La Putin, La Ridette, La Vernoise, Le Paradis, Les Faussillons, Les Fontenottes, Les Galaffres, Les Grognots, Les Mureys, Les Plants Sont Fleuris, Les Vignes Rondes, Meix Saint-Antoine, Mortières, Tambournette, Teppe des Chenèves, Varange, Vauvry, Virgaudine
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay and pinot gris
No Rosé
White: chardonnay and (15% maximum) pinot blanc, pinot gris
|Area in production
|Assigned:
303.6 ha, red and white, of which 146.32 ha are classed Premier Cru.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red Villages – 54 hl/ha
White Villages – 60 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 52 hl/ha
White Premier Cru – 58 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red Villages: 5,972 hectolitres
White villages: 2,245 hectolitres
Red Premier Cru: 5,669 hectolitres
White Premier Cru: 1,106 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
|back to appellations
Source: BIVB