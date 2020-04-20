AOC Auxey-Duresses

Category Communal appellation, since 31/07/1937

This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below.

Red wines from the assigned area of this appellation can claim the appellation Côte de Beaune Villages, or Bourgogne/Bourgogne Côte d’Or

Commune of production Auxey-Duresses

– for the premier cru climats the name of the appellation my be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both

– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone

– or for red wines only by the words Côte de Beaune

Climats classed as premier cru Climat du Val, Clos du Val, Les Bréterins, La Chapelle, Reugne, Les Duresses, Bas des Duresses, Les Grands Champs, Les Ecussaux

Colours and grape varieties Nearly all reds, Pinot

whites, Chardonnay

Area in production From 38 different lieu-dits there are 137.9 hectares of villages-level Auxey-Duresses, and all are allowed to be red or white.

From 11 different climats (and lieu-dits) are 31.8 hectares of vines that are allowed to wear the label Auxey-Duresses 1er Cru, and all are allowed to be red or white.

Maximum yield per hectare Reds 40 hl

Whites 45 hl