AOC Auxey-Duresses

|Category
|Communal appellation, since 31/07/1937
This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below.
Red wines from the assigned area of this appellation can claim the appellation Côte de Beaune Villages, or Bourgogne/Bourgogne Côte d’Or
|Commune of production
|Auxey-Duresses
– for the premier cru climats the name of the appellation my be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone
– or for red wines only by the words Côte de Beaune
|Climats classed as premier cru
|Climat du Val, Clos du Val, Les Bréterins, La Chapelle, Reugne, Les Duresses, Bas des Duresses, Les Grands Champs, Les Ecussaux
|Colours and grape varieties
|Nearly all reds, Pinot
whites, Chardonnay
|Area in production
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Reds 40 hl
Whites 45 hl
|Annual average crop:
|See below
Source: BIVB