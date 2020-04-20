AOC Auxey-Duresses

Commune Profile
CategoryCommunal appellation, since 31/07/1937
This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below.
Red wines from the assigned area of this appellation can claim the appellation Côte de Beaune Villages, or Bourgogne/Bourgogne Côte d’Or
Commune of productionAuxey-Duresses
– for the premier cru climats the name of the appellation my be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone
– or for red wines only by the words Côte de Beaune
Climats classed as premier cruClimat du Val, Clos du Val, Les Bréterins, La Chapelle, Reugne, Les Duresses, Bas des Duresses, Les Grands Champs, Les Ecussaux
Colours and grape varietiesNearly all reds, Pinot
whites, Chardonnay
Area in production
  • From 38 different lieu-dits there are 137.9 hectares of villages-level Auxey-Duresses, and all are allowed to be red or white.
  • From 11 different climats (and lieu-dits) are 31.8 hectares of vines that are allowed to wear the label Auxey-Duresses 1er Cru, and all are allowed to be red or white.
Maximum yield per hectareReds 40 hl
Whites 45 hl
Annual average crop:See below
Appellation5 year average hl2016 Prodn hl2017 Prodn hl
AUXEY-DURESSES Red2,4311,8622,943
AUXEY-DURESSES White1,7301,4312,215
AUXEY-DURESSES 1ER CRU Red1,0307651,220
AUXEY-DURESSES 1ER CRU White9210081
Totals5,2834,1586,459

Source: BIVB

