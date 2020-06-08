AOC Vosne-Romanée

|Map(s)
|Category
|Communal/Village appellation since 11/09/1936.
This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below:
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or: Vosne-Romanée & Flagey-Echézeaux
– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone is also allowed.
|14 Climats are classed as premier cru
|Au-dessus des Malconsorts, Aux Brulées, Aux Malconsorts, Aux Raignots, Clos des Réas, Cros Parantoux, En Orveaux, La Croix Rameau, Les Beaux Monts, Les Chaumes, Les Gaudichots, Les Petits Monts, Les Rouges, Les Suchots
|Lieux-Dits names allowed on ‘villages’ labels
|Au-Dessus de la Rivière, Aux Champs Perdrix, Aux Communes, Aux Genaivrières, Aux Jachées, Aux Ormes, Aux Raviolles, Aux Réas, Aux Saules, Bossières, Champs Goudins, La Colombière, La Croix Blanche, La Montagne, Le Pré de la Folie, Les Barreaux, Les Beaux Monts Hauts Rougeots, Les Chalandins, Les Damaudes, Les Jacquines, Les Violettes, Maizières Basses, Maizières Hautes, Porte-Feuilles ou Murailles du Clos, Vigneux, Village
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
|Area in production
|Assigned:
Commune of Vosne-Romanée: 131 ha including 46 ha classed as premier cru
Commune of Flagey-Échezeaux: 25 ha including 11.5 ha classed as premier cru
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red Villages – 50 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red Villages: 4,242 hectolitres
Red Premier Cru: 2,377 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB