AOC Volnay

|Communal/Village appellation since 09/09/1937.
Volnay village profile
Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations (labels) of Bourgogne Côte d’Or & Bourgogne. The Volnay AOC has premier cru climats; the list shown below
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or > Volnay
– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.
|The 29 climats classed as premier cru
|Carelle sous la Chapelle, Champans, Clos de l’Audignac, Clos de la Barre, Clos de la Bousse-d’Or, Clos de la Cave des Ducs, Clos de la Chapelle, Clos de la Rougeotte, Clos des 60 Ouvrées, Clos des Chênes, Clos des Ducs, Clos du Château des Ducs, Clos du Verseuil, En Chevret, Frémiets, Frémiets – Clos de la Rougeotte, La Gigotte, Lassolle, Le Ronceret, Le Village, Les Angles, Les Brouillards, Les Caillerets, Les Lurets, Les Mitans, Pitures Dessus, Robardelle, Santenots, Taillepieds
|Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels
|Beau Regard, Cros Martin, En Vaut, Ez Blanches, Ez Echards, La Bouchère, La Cave, La Gigotte, Le Village, Les Aussy, Les Buttes, Les Combes, Les Famines, Les Grands Champs, Les Grands Poisots, Les Jouères, Les Lurets, Les Pasquiers, Les Petits Gamets, Les Petits Poisots, Les Pluchots, Les Serpens, Paux Bois, Sur Roches
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red only: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc & pinot gris
No Rosé
No White – White wines from chardonnay which are grown in the climat of Santenots (which is actually in the commune of Meursault) are labelled with the appellations Meursault 1er Cru or Meursault-Santenots, or Meursault – or even Bourgogne.
|Area in production
|Assigned:
213.27 ha all red, of which 143.97 ha are classed Premier Cru.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red Villages – 50 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red Villages: 4,142hectolitres
Red Premier Cru: 5,597 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB