AOC Volnay

Category Communal/Village appellation since 09/09/1937.

Volnay village profile

Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations (labels) of Bourgogne Côte d’Or & Bourgogne. The Volnay AOC has premier cru climats; the list shown below

Commune(s) of production Côte d’Or > Volnay

– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both

– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.

The 29 climats classed as premier cru Carelle sous la Chapelle, Champans, Clos de l’Audignac, Clos de la Barre, Clos de la Bousse-d’Or, Clos de la Cave des Ducs, Clos de la Chapelle, Clos de la Rougeotte, Clos des 60 Ouvrées, Clos des Chênes, Clos des Ducs, Clos du Château des Ducs, Clos du Verseuil, En Chevret, Frémiets, Frémiets – Clos de la Rougeotte, La Gigotte, Lassolle, Le Ronceret, Le Village, Les Angles, Les Brouillards, Les Caillerets, Les Lurets, Les Mitans, Pitures Dessus, Robardelle, Santenots, Taillepieds

Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels Beau Regard, Cros Martin, En Vaut, Ez Blanches, Ez Echards, La Bouchère, La Cave, La Gigotte, Le Village, Les Aussy, Les Buttes, Les Combes, Les Famines, Les Grands Champs, Les Grands Poisots, Les Jouères, Les Lurets, Les Pasquiers, Les Petits Gamets, Les Petits Poisots, Les Pluchots, Les Serpens, Paux Bois, Sur Roches

Colours and grape varieties Red only: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc & pinot gris

No Rosé

No White – White wines from chardonnay which are grown in the climat of Santenots (which is actually in the commune of Meursault) are labelled with the appellations Meursault 1er Cru or Meursault-Santenots, or Meursault – or even Bourgogne.

Area in production Assigned:

213.27 ha all red, of which 143.97 ha are classed Premier Cru.

Maximum yield per hectare Red Villages – 50 hl/ha

Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha