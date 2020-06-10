AOC Santenay

|Map
|Communal/Village appellation since 08/12/1936 and 21/05/1970 for the Premier Crus.
Wines from this appellation can also claim the appellation of Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne.
This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below:
|Commune(s) of production
|Côte d’Or > Santenay
– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.
|The 12 climats classed as premier cru
|Beauregard, Beaurepaire, Clos de Tavannes, Clos des Mouches, Clos Faubard, Clos Rousseau, Grand Clos Rousseau, La Comme, La Maladière, Les Gravières, Les Gravières-Clos de Tavannes, Passetemps
|Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels
|Bellefon, Bieveaux, Botaveau, Clos Genet, Comme Dessus, Croix Sorine, Derrière les Crais, En Aiguisey, En Boichot, En Charron, En Foulot, En Gatsulard, La Cassière, La Comme, La Plice, Le Chainey, Le Haut Village, Le Village, Les Brâs, Les Champs Claudes, Les Charmes Dessous, Les Charmes Dessus, Les Cornières, Les Crais, Les Hâtes, Les Pérolles, Les Potets, Les Prarons-Dessous, Les Prarons-Dessus, Les Saunières, Les Vaux Dessus, Saint-Jean, Sous la Fée, Sous la Roche
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (10% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
No Rosé
White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) of pinot gris
|Area in production
|Assigned:
406.56 ha, red and white, of which an additional 139.78 ha are classed Premier Cru.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red Villages – 50 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 40 hl/ha
White Villages– 57 hl/ha
White Premier Cru– 45hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|Red Villages: 7,980 hectolitres
Red Premier Cru: 4,909 hectolitres
White villages: 2,681 hectolitres
White Premier Cru: 1,154 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB