AOC Saint Romain

|Category
|Communal/Village appellation, since 14/10/1947
This appellation includes no premier cru climats. Wines from the assigned area of this appellation can claim the appellation Côte de Beaune Villages, or Bourgogne, or in parts Bourgogne Côte d’Or
|Commune of production
|Côte d’Or > Saint-Romain
|Allowed climats on the label
|Au Bas de Poillange, Combe Bazin, En Chevrot, En Gollot, En Poillange, L’Argillat, La Croix Neuve, La Périère, Le Dos d’Ane, Le Jarron, Le Marsain, Le Village Bas, Le Village Haut, Sous la Velle, Sous le Château, Sous Roche
|Colours and grape varieties
|Much more white wine is produced:
Reds: Pinot noir with accessory varieties allowed (up to 15%) of chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
Whites: Chardonnay and pinot blanc
|Area in production
|Assigned: 135.0 hectares
2018 in production: 107 ha
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Reds 50 hl
Whites 57 hl
|2018 crop:
|Red: 1,899 hectolitres
White: 3,947 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB