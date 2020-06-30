AOC Saint Romain

CategoryCommunal/Village appellation, since 14/10/1947
This appellation includes no premier cru climats. Wines from the assigned area of this appellation can claim the appellation Côte de Beaune Villages, or Bourgogne, or in parts Bourgogne Côte d’Or
Commune of productionCôte d’Or > Saint-Romain
Allowed climats on the labelAu Bas de Poillange, Combe Bazin, En Chevrot, En Gollot, En Poillange, L’Argillat, La Croix Neuve, La Périère, Le Dos d’Ane, Le Jarron, Le Marsain, Le Village Bas, Le Village Haut, Sous la Velle, Sous le Château, Sous Roche
Colours and grape varietiesMuch more white wine is produced:
Reds: Pinot noir with accessory varieties allowed (up to 15%) of chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
Whites: Chardonnay and pinot blanc
Area in productionAssigned: 135.0 hectares
2018 in production: 107 ha
Maximum yield per hectareReds 50 hl
Whites 57 hl
2018 crop:Red: 1,899 hectolitres
White: 3,947 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB

