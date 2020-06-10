AOC Saint Bris

|Map
|Category
|Communal/Village appellation since 10/01/2003.
Prior to 2003 the wines were labelled as Sauvignon de Saint-Bris.
|Commune(s) of production
|Auxerrois > Yonne > Chitry, Irancy, Quenne, Saint-Bris le Vineux, Vincelottes.
– there are no 1er cru climats but two villages climats: Sur Mouroux & Sur Veaupiary
|Colours and grape varieties
|White only: Sauvignon blanc & Sauvignon gris.
|Area in production
|134 ha
|Maximum yield per hectare
|White – 68 hl/ha
|2018 Crop
|10,374 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB