AOC Saint Bris

CategoryCommunal/Village appellation since 10/01/2003.
Prior to 2003 the wines were labelled as Sauvignon de Saint-Bris.
Commune(s) of productionAuxerrois > Yonne > Chitry, Irancy, Quenne, Saint-Bris le Vineux, Vincelottes.
– there are no 1er cru climats but two villages climats: Sur Mouroux & Sur Veaupiary
Colours and grape varietiesWhite only: Sauvignon blanc & Sauvignon gris.
Area in production134 ha
Maximum yield per hectareWhite – 68 hl/ha
2018 Crop10,374 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
