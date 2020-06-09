AOC Romanée Saint Vivant

MapVosne grand crus
CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 11/09/1936.
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or; Vosne-Romanée
Other labels allowed: Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Vosne-Romanée, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne
Climats classed as premier cruNone, all grand cru
Colours and grape varietiesRed: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
No Rosé
No White
Area in productionAssigned:
9.44 ha, red only.
Maximum yield per hectareRed – 42 hl/ha
2018 CropRed: 253 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
back to appellations

Source: BIVB

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;