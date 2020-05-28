AOC Richebourg

MapVosne-Romanée Grands Crus
CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 11/09/1936.
Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations of Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Vosne-Romanée, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne.
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or, Vosne-Romanée:
The following climats are known, but may not appear on the label:
Les Richebourgs, Les Vérroilles ou Richebourgs
Climats classed as premier cruNone
Colours and grape varietiesRed only: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay
Area in productionAssigned: 8.03 ha
Maximum yield per hectareRed – 42 hl/ha
2018 CropRed: 232 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB

