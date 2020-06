AOC Puligny-Montrachet

Category

Communal/Village appellation since 31/07/1937, the latest updates to premier crus 21/05/1970

Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations (labels) of Côte de Beaune-Villages, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne, Côteaux Bourgogne. The premier crus of Puligny-Montrachet are listed below. Also within Puligny-Montrachet: In their entirity, grand crus Bienvenues-Batard-Montrachet & Chevalier-Montrachet. Shared with Chassagne-Montrachet: Bâtard-Montrachet & Montrachet