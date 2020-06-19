AOC Pouilly-Vinzelles

|Map
|Communal/Village appellation since 27/04/1940
The Pouilly-Vinzelles AOC has no premier cru climats, though a dossier is in preparation for the INAO which hopes to promote certain climats.
|Commune(s) of production
|Saône et Loire: > Loché & Vinzelles
|Proposed premier crus
|No info at this time…
|Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels
|Aux Bourgeois, Château Bardon, Château de Vinzelles, Les Bois Préaux, Les Buchardières, Les Longeays, Les Petaux, Les Quarts, Les Verchères, Pré du Château, Sency
|Colours and grape varieties
|No Red
No Rosé
White: chardonnay
|Area in production
|Assigned:
53 ha of white only
|Maximum yield per hectare
|White Villages – 60 hl/ha*
*58 hl/ha if the name of a climat is also on the label!
|2018 Crop
|White villages: 3,539 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB