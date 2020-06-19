AOC Pouilly-Vinzelles

CategoryCommunal/Village appellation since 27/04/1940
The Pouilly-Vinzelles AOC has no premier cru climats, though a dossier is in preparation for the INAO which hopes to promote certain climats.
Commune(s) of productionSaône et Loire: > Loché & Vinzelles
Proposed premier crusNo info at this time…
Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labelsAux Bourgeois, Château Bardon, Château de Vinzelles, Les Bois Préaux, Les Buchardières, Les Longeays, Les Petaux, Les Quarts, Les Verchères, Pré du Château, Sency
Colours and grape varietiesNo Red
No Rosé
White: chardonnay
Area in productionAssigned:
53 ha of white only
Maximum yield per hectareWhite Villages – 60 hl/ha*
*58 hl/ha if the name of a climat is also on the label!
2018 CropWhite villages: 3,539 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB

