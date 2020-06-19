AOC Pouilly-Loché

CategoryCommunal/Village appellation since 27/04/1940
The smallest communal appellation in Burgundy. Pouilly-Loché AOC has no premier cru climats, though a dossier for the INAO is in preparation, together with Pouilly-Vinzelles, which hopes to promote certain climats to 1er crus.
Commune(s) of productionSaône et Loire: > Loché
Proposed premier crusNo info at this time…
Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labelsAu Bûcher, Aux Barres, Aux Scellés, En Chantonne, La Colonge, Les Mûres, Les Quatre Saisons, Loché
Colours and grape varietiesNo Red
No Rosé
White: chardonnay
Area in productionAssigned:
32 ha of white only
Maximum yield per hectareWhite Villages – 60 hl/ha*
*58 hl/ha if the name of a climat is also on the label!
2018 CropWhite villages: 1,967 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
