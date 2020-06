AOC Pouilly-Fuissé

Category

Communal/Village appellation since 11/09/1936

Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations (labels) of Côte de Beaune-Villages, Bourgogne Côte d’Or, Bourgogne, Côteaux Bourgogne. The Pouilly-Fuissé AOC has no premier cru climats, though an update on that is expected by 2021 – lock-downs permitting – for the 22 climats listed below