AOC Pommard

MapPommard map
CategoryCommunal/Village appellation since 11/09/1936.
Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellations (labels) of Bourgogne Côte d’Or & Bourgogne. The Pommard AOC has premier cru climats; the list shown below
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or > Pommard
– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.
The 28 climats classed as premier cruClos Blanc , Clos de la Commaraine, Clos de Verger, Clos des Epeneaux, Derrière Saint-Jean, En Largillière, La Chanière, La Platière, La Refène, Le Clos Micot, Le Village, Les Arvelets, Les Bertins, Les Boucherottes, Les Chanlins-Bas, Les Chaponnières, Les Charmots, Les Combes Dessus, Les Croix Noires, Les Fremiers, Les Grands Epenots, Les Jarolières, Les Petits Epenots, Les Pézerolles, Les Poutures, Les Rugiens Bas, Les Rugiens Hauts, Les Saussilles
Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labelsChaffaud, Clos Beauder, Derrière Saint-Jean, En Boeuf, En Brescul, En Chiveau, En Mareau, En Moigelot, La Chanière, La Combotte, La Croix Blanche, La Croix Planet, La Levrière, La Plante aux Chèvres, La Vache, Le Bas des Saussilles, Le Poisot, Les Chanlins-Bas, Les Chanlins-Hauts, Les Combes Dessous, Les Cras, Les Lambots, Les Noizons, Les Perrières, Les Petits Noizons, Les Riottes, Les Tavannes, Les Vaumuriens-Bas, Les Vaumuriens-Hauts, Les Vignots, Rue au Porc, Trois Follots, Village
Colours and grape varietiesRed only: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc & pinot gris
No Rosé
No White
Area in productionAssigned:
337 ha all red, of which 125 ha are classed Premier Cru.
Maximum yield per hectareRed Villages – 50 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha
2018 CropRed Villages: 8,851 hectolitres
Red Premier Cru: 4,633 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
Source: BIVB

