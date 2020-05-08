AOC Petit Chablis

|Category
|Village/Communal appellation since 05/01/1944
|Commune(s) of production
|Yonne. 14 communes:
Beine, Béru, Chablis, La Chapelle-Vaupelteigne, Chemilly-sur-Serein, Chichée, Courgis, Fleys, Fontenay-près-Chablis, Lignorelles, Maligny, Poilly-sur-Serein, Saint-Cyr les Colons, Villy.
|Climats classed as premier cru
|None
|Colours and grape varieties
|White: chardonnay (Beaunoise as sometimes called in the region)
|Potential area of production
|450 hectares, mainly on Portlandian limestone, unlike the Kimmerigian of Chablis and its higher AOCs
|Maximum yield per hectare
|White: 60 hl
|2018 crop
|64,939 hectolitres
