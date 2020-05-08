AOC Petit Chablis

CategoryVillage/Communal appellation since 05/01/1944
Commune(s) of productionYonne. 14 communes:
Beine, Béru, Chablis, La Chapelle-Vaupelteigne, Chemilly-sur-Serein, Chichée, Courgis, Fleys, Fontenay-près-Chablis, Lignorelles, Maligny, Poilly-sur-Serein, Saint-Cyr les Colons, Villy.
Climats classed as premier cruNone
Colours and grape varietiesWhite: chardonnay (Beaunoise as sometimes called in the region)
Potential area of production450 hectares, mainly on Portlandian limestone, unlike the Kimmerigian of Chablis and its higher AOCs
Maximum yield per hectareWhite: 60 hl
2018 crop64,939 hectolitres
