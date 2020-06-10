AOC Nuits Saint Georges

Map

Category Communal/Village appellation since 11/09/1936 and the latest update was 05/11/1972 for the Premier Crus.

Wines from this appellation can also claim the appellation of Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne.

This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below:

Commune(s) of production Côte d’Or > Nuits Saint Georges

– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both

– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.

The 46 climats classed as premier cru Some may be included within others:

Aux Argillas, Aux Boudots, Aux Bousselots, Aux Chaignots, Aux Champs Perdrix, Aux Cras, Aux Murgers, Aux Perdrix, Aux Thorey, Aux Vignerondes, Chaines Carteaux, Château Gris, Clos Arlot, Clos de la Maréchale, Clos des Argillières, Clos des Corvées, Clos des Corvées Pagets, Clos des Forêts Saint-Georges, Clos des Grandes Vignes, Clos des Porrets-Saint-Georges, Clos Saint-Marc, En la Perrière Noblot, La Richemone, Les Argillières, Les Cailles, Les Chaboeufs, Les Crots, Les Damodes, Les Didiers, Les Hauts Pruliers, Les Perrières, Les Porrets-Saint-Georges, Les Poulettes, Les Procès, Les Pruliers, Les Saints-Georges, Les Terres Blanches, Les Vallerots, Les Vaucrains, Roncière, Rue de Chaux

Villages ‘Lieux-Dits’ allowed on labels Au Bas de Combe, Au Chouillet, Aux Allots, Aux Athées, Aux Barrières, Aux Croix Rouges, Aux Herbues, Aux Lavières, Aux Pertuis Maréchaux, Aux Saints-Jacques, Aux Saints-Juliens, Aux Tuyaux, Belle Croix, En la Perrière Noblot, La Charmotte, La Petite Charmotte, Le Coteau des Bois, Les Argillats, Les Brûlées, Les Chaliots, Les Charbonnières, Les Charmois, Les Damodes, Les Fleurières, Les Hauts Poirets, Les Hauts Pruliers, Les Longecourts, Les Maladières, Les Plateaux, Les Poisets, Les Topons, Les Vallerots, Plantes au Baron, Tribourg

Colours and grape varieties Red: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (10% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris

No Rosé

White: chardonnay and/or pinot blanc, with an ‘accessory’ grape (10% maximum) of pinot gris

Area in production Assigned:

300 ha, red (and a tiny amount of white) of which an additional 147.27 ha are classed Premier Cru.

Maximum yield per hectare Red Villages – 50 hl/ha

Red Premier Cru – 40 hl/ha

White Villages– 57 hl/ha

White Premier Cru– 45hl/ha