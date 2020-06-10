AOC Musigny

CategoryGrand Cru appellation since 11/09/1936..
Red wines from this appellation can also claim the appellations of Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru, Chambolle-Musigny, Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne.
White wine has no Chambolle-Musigny AOC, so may take the labels Bourgogne Côte d’Or or Bourgogne
This appellation includes no premier cru climats But the following sub-climats:
La Combe d’Orveau, Les Musigny, Les Petits Musigny
Commune(s) of productionCôte d’Or > Chambolle-Musigny
– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.
Colours and grape varietiesRed: pinot noir. Allowed ‘accessory’ varieties: (15% maximum) chardonnay, pinot blanc or pinot gris
No Rosé
White: chardonnay
Area in productionAssigned: 10.7 ha
Maximum yield per hectareRed – 42 hl/ha
White – 42 hl/ha
2018 CropRed: 302 hectolitres
White: 24 hectolitres
1 hectolitre (hl) = 100 litres = 133 bottles
